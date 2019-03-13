Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NYV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 1,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

