Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

NXR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 2,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,700. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $14.97.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/nuveen-select-tax-free-incom-portfolio-3-nxr-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-04-on-april-1st.html.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.