NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.84.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NVIDIA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $131,491.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,443,583.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,348 shares of company stock worth $1,007,805 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,230,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,670,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,523,000 after buying an additional 2,227,433 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,038,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,801,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.93. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

