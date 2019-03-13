NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Stake Boosted by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after acquiring an additional 238,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,757 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,704. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 23.47%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/nxp-semiconductors-nv-nxpi-stake-boosted-by-lmr-partners-llp.html.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.