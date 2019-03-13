O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 502 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,048.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 109,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,840,000 after buying an additional 524,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.32. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.73 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th were issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 29th.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

