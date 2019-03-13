O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 6,992 Shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 15,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.03. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $284.15 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KE. BidaskClub downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

