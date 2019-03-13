O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,808 Shares of Tilly’s Inc (TLYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $2,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 502,560 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,091,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TLYS opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Tilly’s Inc has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $339.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

