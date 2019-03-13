Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.43

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.43 and last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 173616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

OAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.20 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s payout ratio is 114.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,192,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,306,475.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,725,868 shares of company stock worth $40,058,745 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/oaktree-capital-group-llc-unit-oak-hits-new-12-month-high-at-44-43.html.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.