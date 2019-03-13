Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,940,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,880% from the previous session’s volume of 467,853 shares.The stock last traded at $49.24 and had previously closed at $43.83.

OAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.20 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s payout ratio is 114.07%.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,192,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $33,306,475.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 163,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $745,869.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,725,868 shares of company stock valued at $40,058,745.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,698 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,756,000 after acquiring an additional 925,604 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 185.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 966,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 627,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 59.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 79,390 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

