Oasis Management Co Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Nokia Oyj makes up about 0.7% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,402,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,142,000. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

NOK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 3,840,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,074,418. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/oasis-management-co-ltd-buys-new-holdings-in-nokia-oyj-nok.html.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.