Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 179,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,422,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after buying an additional 1,110,344 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 464.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 51,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

OAS stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.15. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.45 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

