Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 19,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

