Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $5.07. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 319225 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.45 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,422,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,344 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $457,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $1,412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 464.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $579,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/oasis-petroleum-oas-shares-gap-down-to-5-07.html.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.