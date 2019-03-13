Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.60. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 16911086 shares changing hands.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Shares Gap Up to $5.60” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/oasis-petroleum-oas-shares-gap-up-to-5-60.html.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.