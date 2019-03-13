Oceanlab (OCL) Price Tops $0.0043

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded 62.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Oceanlab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Oceanlab has a market cap of $198,982.00 and $0.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oceanlab has traded up 223.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00388364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.01665573 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00228334 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00024672 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Oceanlab Token Profile

Oceanlab (OCL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oceanlab is www.oceanlab.eu.

Buying and Selling Oceanlab

Oceanlab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oceanlab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oceanlab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

