On The Beach Group (OTB) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 580.60 ($7.59).

OTB stock opened at GBX 399.18 ($5.22) on Tuesday. On The Beach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

