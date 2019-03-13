On The Beach Group (OTB) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 580.60 ($7.59).

OTB stock opened at GBX 399.18 ($5.22) on Tuesday. On The Beach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Channel Trading

Analyst Recommendations for On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)

Receive News & Ratings for On The Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On The Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply