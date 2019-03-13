Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (OMED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibody therapeutics for cancer stem cells. It utilizes its technologies to identify, isolate and evaluate CSCs, validate multiple potential targets and pathways critical to CSC self-renewal and differentiation and develop antibody and other protein-based therapeutics. The company serves the healthcare industry and cancer therapy patients. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:OMED opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.86. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMED. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 172,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oncomed Pharmaceuticals

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

