Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 185,386 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,386 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 96,369.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,535,375 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Citigroup by 5,064.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 39,262,981 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,152,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,607,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,430,000 after acquiring an additional 79,843 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

In other news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

