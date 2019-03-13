Ontology Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $339.39 million and approximately $103.83 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00026726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Huobi, Upbit and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00001338 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000827 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 324,286,568 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, BCEX, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, Bitbns, Indodax, Hotbit, Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, BitMart and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

