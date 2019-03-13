Orbitcoin (ORB) One Day Volume Tops $9.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00003450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $434,541.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.02305928 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00473108 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025093 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00023369 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00023368 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.