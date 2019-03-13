Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 17,381 Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Core-Mark by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Core-Mark by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,695,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,479 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Core-Mark by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 434,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Core-Mark to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Core-Mark to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $93,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,678 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $66,253.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $772,104. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

