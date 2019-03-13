Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $368,000 in Archrock Inc (AROC) Stock

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,186 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 1,317.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 74.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AROC opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Archrock Inc has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.94.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archrock Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 110.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

