Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $390,000 in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Stock

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Navigant Consulting by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after buying an additional 642,249 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,491,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,307 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navigant Consulting alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on Navigant Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

NCI stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.30 million, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.33 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-invests-390000-in-navigant-consulting-inc-nci-stock.html.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.