O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.22% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $61,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 800 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.23, for a total transaction of $300,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $434,921.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 50,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $18,718,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,679,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,949,149 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $366.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.09. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $217.64 and a fifty-two week high of $394.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 318.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $408.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/oreilly-automotive-inc-orly-shares-sold-by-lord-abbett-co-llc.html.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.