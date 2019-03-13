Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0040 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $271,581.00 and approximately $1.14 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,015,578 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

