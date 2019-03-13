Osisko Mining Inc (OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Sells 360,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.41, for a total transaction of C$1,228,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,413,877.60.

Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$3.37 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $846.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

