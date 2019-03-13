Osisko Mining (OSK) Trading 4.7% Higher

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.53 and last traded at C$3.53. 159,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 455,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.37.

The company has a market cap of $846.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 360,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.41, for a total value of C$1,228,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,413,877.60. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$224,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,169,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,283,790.46.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

