Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.41), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $334.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.56 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%.

Shares of PEIX stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pacific Ethanol has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,444 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 249,300 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth $1,204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 292,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 350,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 183,454 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

