Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,640 ($86.76).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 6,700 ($87.55) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price objective on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) price objective on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paddy Power Betfair to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,200 ($94.08) to GBX 6,600 ($86.24) in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Hill bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,160 ($80.49) per share, for a total transaction of £43,120 ($56,343.92).

Paddy Power Betfair stock opened at GBX 5,685 ($74.28) on Wednesday. Paddy Power Betfair has a one year low of GBX 6,572.50 ($85.88) and a one year high of GBX 8,967 ($117.17).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 133 ($1.74) dividend. This is an increase from Paddy Power Betfair’s previous dividend of $67.00. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

About Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

