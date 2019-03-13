Paramount Resources (POU) Given Sell Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sell rating on shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

POU has been the subject of several other research reports. GMP Securities downgraded Paramount Resources from a hold rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Paramount Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.97.

POU opened at C$7.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $947.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.62. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

