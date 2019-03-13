Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.06). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

PRTK stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 11.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Evan Loh sold 11,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $74,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William M. Haskel sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $27,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,188 shares of company stock valued at $199,092 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

