Pareto Network (PARETO) Market Capitalization Hits $447,761.00

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Pareto Network has a total market capitalization of $447,761.00 and $2,556.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pareto Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DDEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last seven days, Pareto Network has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pareto Network alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $650.36 or 0.16617207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00046959 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00001480 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Pareto Network Token Profile

Pareto Network is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,337,840 tokens. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pareto Network’s official message board is blog.pareto.network. Pareto Network’s official website is pareto.network. Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pareto Network Token Trading

Pareto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LATOKEN, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pareto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pareto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pareto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pareto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.