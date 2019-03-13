Patrick Industries (PATK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PATK. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $67.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $45,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 601,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,070.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,485 shares of company stock valued at $10,710,162. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,335,000 after purchasing an additional 82,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,386,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,812,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.