Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Patterson Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 72.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,423. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

