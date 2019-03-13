Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1,682.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,648 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 733,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the period. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 6,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Paypal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Paypal to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 74,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $7,185,958.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,798,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/paypal-holdings-inc-pypl-shares-bought-by-citizens-financial-group-inc-ri.html.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.