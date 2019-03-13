Paypal (PYPL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PayPal’s adverse foreign exchange translations, competition from Square and interest rate risks are concerns. Further, sale of the credit portfolio to Synchrony is expected to continue impacting negatively. Also, a challenging macroeconomic environment in China and the UK remain concerns. However, rising transaction revenues, growth in active customer accounts and benefits from acquisitions of Hyperwallet and iZettle remain growth drivers. Further, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts, partnerships and its increasing adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the company’s user base. Further, strong momentum of PayPal in international markets, especially in India and Japan remained a major positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Nomura raised their price objective on Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded Paypal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Paypal to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.05.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. Paypal has a twelve month low of $70.22 and a twelve month high of $99.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 3,056 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $272,228.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 733,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B boosted its stake in Paypal by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 6,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paypal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.