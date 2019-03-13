Paypal (PYPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.52

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.52 and last traded at $100.23, with a volume of 418308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Paypal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Paypal to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Get Paypal alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $347,255.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,521.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/paypal-pypl-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-100-52.html.

Paypal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.