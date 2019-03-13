Peconic Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)

Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 870.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,084 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,901 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.49. Tripadvisor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. DA Davidson set a $62.00 target price on Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen lowered Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Tripadvisor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

In related news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $1,000,861.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,331.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $818,387.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,528. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

