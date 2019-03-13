Pendal Group Ltd (PDL) Insider Christopher Jones Acquires 9,000 Shares

Pendal Group Ltd (ASX:PDL) insider Christopher Jones purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.04 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,360.00 ($57,702.13).

Shares of Pendal Group stock traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$8.82 ($6.26). 1,067,973 shares of the stock were exchanged. Pendal Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$7.37 ($5.23) and a twelve month high of A$10.97 ($7.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Pendal Group Company Profile

Pendal Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager the firm provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, multi-assets and balanced mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

