People Infrastructure Ltd (PPE) Insider Thomas (Tom) Reardon Sells 500,000 Shares

People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) insider Thomas (Tom) Reardon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63), for a total transaction of A$1,150,000.00 ($815,602.84).

PPE traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$2.45 ($1.74). The stock had a trading volume of 35,548 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.03 million and a P/E ratio of 18.56. People Infrastructure Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.40 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of A$2.70 ($1.91).

Get People Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. People Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/people-infrastructure-ltd-ppe-insider-thomas-tom-reardon-sells-500000-shares.html.

About People Infrastructure

People Infrastructure Ltd, a workforce management company, provides contracted staffing and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, pay rolling, and workplace health and safety management services.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for People Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.