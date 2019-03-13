Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,122 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,397 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.98% of Perficient worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,905 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Perficient by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 221,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Perficient by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,498 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Perficient stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $925.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $425,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,183,140.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 471,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,284,211.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,853. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

