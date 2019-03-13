Performance Shipping (DCIX) Trading Down 5.2%

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 1,088,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 847,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

About Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

