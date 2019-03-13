PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Insider Joel S. Goldberg Sells 24,465 Shares of Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 24,465 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $2,270,596.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,748.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PKI stock opened at $93.47 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $756.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,531,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 81,029 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 325,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.99.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

