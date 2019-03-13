PetIQ (PETQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $111.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. PetIQ updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PETQ stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Will Santana sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $249,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,500 shares of company stock worth $4,592,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 56,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PetIQ to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

