Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th.

NYSE FENG opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 2.45. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phoenix New Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Phoenix New Media as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/phoenix-new-media-feng-to-release-earnings-on-monday.html.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.