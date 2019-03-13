Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 13.33%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 49,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,513. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

