Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

PPC stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 2.27%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 86,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,754,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,917,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,785,000 after buying an additional 327,140 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,385 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,710,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 805,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 298,710 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,326,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.