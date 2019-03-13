Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Holdings Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 81.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,836,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 928,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 114.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 610,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,363,000 after buying an additional 325,859 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 244.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 396,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 281,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,330,000 after buying an additional 235,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.43. 6,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,620. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.26 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Bement sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $428,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 931 shares in the company, valued at $87,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,374 shares of company stock worth $4,019,939. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

