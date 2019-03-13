Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) Market Capitalization Hits $7,352.00

Pioneer Coin (CURRENCY:PCOIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Pioneer Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pioneer Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Pioneer Coin has a market cap of $7,352.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Pioneer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00039552 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Pioneer Coin

Pioneer Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2017. Pioneer Coin’s total supply is 3,867,550 coins and its circulating supply is 2,972,117 coins. Pioneer Coin’s official website is pioneercoin.com. Pioneer Coin’s official Twitter account is @pioneer_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pioneer Coin

Pioneer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pioneer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pioneer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pioneer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

