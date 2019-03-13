Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Earns Outperform Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $191.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.12% from the stock’s current price.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.07.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $135.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $119.08 and a twelve month high of $213.40. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Andrew F. Cates bought 790 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $98,173.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $644,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,154,576.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.